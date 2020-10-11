Dr. Joan Carroll Cartwright, PhD

March 29, 1942 - September 24, 2020

Sacramento, California - Joan was born March 29, 1942, in Auburn, Ca and her family moved to Sacramento, Ca when she was three years old. She passed away on September 24, 2020, from Ovarian Cancer. She was 78 years old. She graduated from Norte Del Rio High School in 1959. In 1963 she graduated from UC Davis with a B.A. in Psychology. At both Norte and UCD she was a song leader and was active on the rally committee. She got her teaching credential and taught grammar school for the next year in Sacramento. In 1964 she moved to San Francisco and worked as a Social Worker. She returned to Sacramento and continued teaching while taking graduate courses at Sacramento State College. In 1968 Joan married Larry Blunt, a Sacramento Attorney. They traveled many places together. She got her master's degree in Counseling and then got her PhD in Clinical Psychology. After she got her PhD, she worked as a Clinical Psychologist at Preston School of Industry also known as The Boys Ranch, in Ione, Ca. In 1982, after her divorce, Joan started and authored a singles directory, The Greater Sacramento Area One Plus Directory. It was very successful and was a way for singles to meet other singles with the same interests, hobbies, etc. She also opened her 1st private practice as a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento. In 1987 Joan went to work for the CIA in Washington DC. She moved back to San Francisco in 1988 and started her 2nd private practice as a Clinical Psychologist. Joan was well liked by her clients and many used Joan as their "coach" to be high functioning adults. Joan also was an expert witness and testified on many court cases. Joan loved living in San Francisco but was anxious to retire to a warmer climate. In 2008, Joan retired to Palm Springs, Ca where she then opened another private practice as a Clinical Psychologist. She resided at the Del Webb in Indio, Ca. In 2017, she retired a second time and moved back to Sacramento to be close to her family.

Joan sat on the board of directors of the California Psychological Association and has remained an active member. She was also on the staff at California Pacific Medical Center. Joan loved the Arts, the Opera and was a member of the Renaissance Society, Crocker Art Museum, and the Palm Springs Art Museum. Joan was a political activist and was a strong supporter of the Democratic party.

Joan remained close to a special group of ladies from high school and college. They remember their friend as "she always saw the good in people and found everyone interesting". Her ability to listen with love and her nonjudgmental presence contributed greatly to her success in life.

Joan loved Jazz, the Opera, the Symphony and traveling. Her friends have wonderful memories of their adventures together. She was always kind, fun to be with, trustworthy, and a great friend. She was independent and when she was diagnosed with cancer she never complained and always had a positive attitude.

Joan was with her family when she passed away in Lincoln, Ca, at her sister's home. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great niece and nephew and a great great niece. They all adored their auntie Joan and miss her very much and will hold memories of her close to their hearts. Joan also leaves behind her sister Diana Lee and her brother Paul Cartwright and their spouses Donald Lee and Phyllis Cartwright. Joan left this earth and joined her brother John Cartwright and her parents Rex and Estella Cartwright.

There will be no service at this time because of the pandemic. A Celebration of Joan's Life is on a CD and the family would like to share this with those who knew her. Please send your address to carolguidera530@gmail.com or Text your address to 530-682-2097. For those who wish to make a donation in her name please donate to Amnesty International or to the San Francisco Opera Guild.





