Joan was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Margaret and Ralph Biehler. She attended St. Paul Schools culminating in graduation from Washington High in 1954. She worked much of her life at the St. Paul Pioneer Press-Dispatch until moving to California in the late sixties. Upon arriving in Sacramento, she went to work for U.C. Davis where she worked until retirement. In California she met and married Gilbert DeLaCruz. Gilbert died in Dec. of 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Bartholomew, Grandson Russell, Brother, Robert Biehler of Paradise, sister Barbara Widmer of Yuba City. Memorial Service to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Sacto, June 21st, 10:00 AM.

