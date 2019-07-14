Joan passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at age 89. She was born in San Francisco on February 5, 1930, to Joseph Johns Leavitt and Anna Elizabeth Ekberg.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ernest. Joan is survived by her husband, KenMcBride, three children, six grandchildren & two great-grandchildren. Joan grew up in Grass Valley and Auburn. She graduated from Auburn High School, Placer Jr. College and Sacramento State College. As a Navy wife, Joan traveled the world with her family before making her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, with a reception to follow. For additional information, please visit: www.danielsfuneral.com or call Daniels Family Funeral Services @ 505-821-0010
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019