Joan Nelson Elam died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 5, 2020. She was 83 years old. Born and raised in Petaluma, CA, Joan was the youngest of six siblings: the late Mildred King, the late Clyde Nelson, Jr., the late Rolf Nelson, the late Thomas Nelson, and her twin brother, John Nelson. Joan studied Journalism at UC Berkeley, where she met her lifelong friend and husband, Lee Elam. They married in 1963 and raised children in the Sacramento area: Kelly LeBel (Tony), Eric Elam (Carin), and Lyndon Elam (Meg). Joan was passionate about education and led elementary school programs in journalism and student government. She inspired her own and other children to do their very best, and never stop learning. In 1992, Joan went to work for the Respiratory Care Board of California where she enjoyed the challenges of government regulation and made dear friends. In retirement, Joan enjoyed travelling and taking art history classes at Sierra College and William Jessup University. She particularly enjoyed touring Russia and Turkey with her husband and Ireland with her brother John. On these adventures she was known to be the last out of cathedrals and museums. Joan exuded optimism like no other and was true to her values of faith, family and love. Joan and Lee cultivated strong family ties by hosting summer gatherings with their children and grandchildren. In 2000, they went to London, and later trips spanned the California coastline up to Tahoe. Joan was a selfless mother, grandmother, aunt, wife, and friend. Her grace and love were felt outside the family as well, taking in neighborhood children in need. She never met a stranger, for they were always just an engaging smile and a few kind words from being a friend. Joan will be deeply missed by her husband and children, her grandchildren Luke, Lisa, Joslyn, Caity, Andrew, Alex, Kylie, and Ellie, her brother John Nelson (Jean), sister-in-laws Pat Goodrich (Stan) and Dorothy Nelson, goddaughter Judy Jordan (Mark), and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and reception will take place on August 1, 2020. Please contact the family for details. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to 'RP Hope Foundation', Van Boetzelaerlaan 8, 2242SW Wassenaar, the Netherlands, a foundation established by her granddaughter to promote cures and treatments for the blind.



