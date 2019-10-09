Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Elissamburu Healy. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Marcelle Elissamburu was born in San Francisco on August 7, 1932, the fifth of six daughters of Anne (Carroll) and Henry Elissamburu. She was raised in San Francisco, graduating from St. Cecilia Elementary, St. Brigid High School and Holy Names College. After college she began her career in Education, spending many years teaching elementary school in the San Francisco public schools. In 1969 she met Jim Healy, a fellow educator, and they were married in August 1970 and immediately moved to Sacramento where they have resided for 49 years. After many years as a homemaker, Joan returned to the classroom in 1984 and spent 15 extremely happy years teaching Kindergarten at St. Charles Borromeo School until her retirement in 1998. Joan and Jim were blessed with many years of good health and enjoyed numerous trips, some on their own and many with family and friends. After declining health in recent years, Joan passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Jim; cherished daughters, Margaret Vibandor (Boyet) and Michelle Mouser (Dustin); her twin grandsons, Owen Healy Mouser and Levi James Mouser; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her five sisters, Rita Murray, Nancie Brumm, Marion Schoenstein, Lois Keenan, and Noelle Bonjean; and her adored grand dogs, Oliver and Cooper. Vigil service will be on Sunday, October 13 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Parish, 660 Florin Road, Sacramento. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m., also at St. Anthony Parish. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. Remembrances to St. Joseph Parish Charities, 32890 South River Road, Clarksburg, CA 95612 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley and Sons.

