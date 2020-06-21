A native Californian, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at home in Newcastle in the company of her children. Born in Oakland, CA, Joan was raised by her loving grandparents, Casper and Katherine until their passing. She was fostered for a short time at Stanford Home for Girls where she met her husband, Tony Bakotich, and they married in 1945. After he served in the US Navy during WWII, They began their family of 5 children in the Sacramento area, ending in rural Newcastle, Ca. Joan remained in the family home after Tony her husband of almost 50 years, passed away in 1994. Joan took pleasure in everything from a simple phone call to gardening and traveling. It was well known that Joan would never turn down ribs or a sweet treat! She thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, camping and her countless hobbies which included art, porcelain doll making, sewing and numerous volunteer endeavors. Joan took pride as a wife and mother and always had a smile on her face, a twinkle in her eye and laughter in her heart. Her endless capacity for love and compassion had no boundaries, which is the legacy she leaves for all who were fortunate enough to know her. For many years she enjoyed being a leader in the Placer County 4-H organization instilling confidence and a 'can do' philosophy to the many 4-H children who were lucky enough to have contact with her. Joan was a devoted member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, the Catholic Ladies group and her Red Hat Society Gals. She leaves behind several friends and family members: her sons Bruce, Dean and Scott Bakotich, daughter, Karin Bakotich, sister-in-law Carol Bakotich and granddaughter Gabrielle Bakotich. Among her extended family who will miss her are Richard Patterson, Joan Ybarra (her namesake) Pam Mitchell and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Tony Bakotich, son and daughter-in-law, John and Alfredette Bakotich. Included in loved ones who went before her sisters Kay Perrigo, Mary McFadden and husband Paul McFadden, brother Jack Auguster, brothers-in-law Peter Bakotich, his wife June and Nick Bakotich A mass at St. Teresa's in Auburn is planned on Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 p.m., Viewing at 12:30 with a limit of 100 people so please RSVP contact the Bakotich family or Calvary Cemetery. (This could change due to COVID-19). Following the mass you are welcome to gather at Karins home in Rocklin CA. A private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Citrus Heights, Ca. at a later date, with a Celebration of Life to be announced. A LIFE WELL LIVED. HER CUP RUNNETH OVER, "So long".



