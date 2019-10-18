Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Fay (Cox) Dolberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Edinburg, Texas, on February 10, 1936, Joan passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 in Elk Grove, California, at the age of 83. Joan received her Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Certificate from California State University Sacramento in 1960 and Master's Degree in Education in 1984 from the University of LaVerne. Joan began her teaching career in West Sacramento during the 1956-57 school year. Joan's experiences growing up, including the lessons she learned during her early school years, helped shape her desire to help others succeed at learning. Over the next 45 years, Joan taught thousands of students in elementary school, middle school and adult education classrooms in California and Montana. Joan retired to Montana in 2002 where she enjoyed the mountains, fresh air, doing some substitute teaching, crocheting, reading and the company of her dog, Sugar, before returning to California in 2016. Joan is survived by her children Danese Hammond (Gary) and William Cox, Jr. (Amber), her brother, Glen A. Dolberg (Bonnie), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews. The family would like to thank Laguna Creek Elderly Care for their kindness and loving care of Joan during her time there, as well as Jim and Judy Canole, Joyce and Alan Rainey, Terri Thomas and many others in Helena, Montana, who looked out for Joan during her years there. A private memorial service and interment were held at Camellia Memorial Lawn on October 14, 2019.

Born in Edinburg, Texas, on February 10, 1936, Joan passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 in Elk Grove, California, at the age of 83. Joan received her Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Certificate from California State University Sacramento in 1960 and Master's Degree in Education in 1984 from the University of LaVerne. Joan began her teaching career in West Sacramento during the 1956-57 school year. Joan's experiences growing up, including the lessons she learned during her early school years, helped shape her desire to help others succeed at learning. Over the next 45 years, Joan taught thousands of students in elementary school, middle school and adult education classrooms in California and Montana. Joan retired to Montana in 2002 where she enjoyed the mountains, fresh air, doing some substitute teaching, crocheting, reading and the company of her dog, Sugar, before returning to California in 2016. Joan is survived by her children Danese Hammond (Gary) and William Cox, Jr. (Amber), her brother, Glen A. Dolberg (Bonnie), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews. The family would like to thank Laguna Creek Elderly Care for their kindness and loving care of Joan during her time there, as well as Jim and Judy Canole, Joyce and Alan Rainey, Terri Thomas and many others in Helena, Montana, who looked out for Joan during her years there. A private memorial service and interment were held at Camellia Memorial Lawn on October 14, 2019. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close