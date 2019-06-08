Joan Foster, age 86, died in Elk Grove California on May 27, 2019 from complications of dementia. Born in East Chicago Indiana on June 25,1932 to Cleatis and Mabel Foster, she served several years traveling as a counselor with the American Red Cross and went on to have a 30 year career with the State of California as a Program Analyst. Predeceased by her beloved older sister Arlene Gilbert, Joan is survived by niece Barbara J. Shorf of San Diego. Sincere thanks to staff of the Cozy Retirement Board and Care Home in Elk Grove and Allied Hospice for their compassionate care during the last months of Joan's illness. At her request there will be no services.

