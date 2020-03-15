Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Halligan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan was born in Buffalo, New York on April 27, 1933 and died in Sacramento on February 23, 2020 at the age of 86. She leaves her son John K. Halligan, granddaughters Caitlin Joan Halligan and Erin Antonia Halligan, former husband John T. (Jack) Halligan, former sister-in-law Jane Halligan Rathe and former brother-in-law Paul Rathe. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Lou Vaughn, daughter-in-law Onie Bussey Halligan M.D. and former sister-in-law Elizabeth Mary Halligan. The daughter of Kenneth and Mary Auerbach, Joan was born in Buffalo, New York, graduated from South Park High School in Buffalo and worked as a secretary before going to college. She received a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University and a master's degree from California State University Sacramento. Joan taught Home Economics at Saugus High School in Saugus, Massachusetts, Third Grade in Cardiff, California, and in the Business Division at Sacramento City College from where she retired in 1997. At SCC she pioneered the Word Processing curriculum, now called Information Processing. Joan traveled widely and was a regular participant in yoga and exercise classes.

