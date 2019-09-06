Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Irene McConnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Irene McConnell passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 30 in Fair Oaks, CA. She was 91. Born on August 9, 1928 to parents Alfred and Karoline Kley, Joan spent her early childhood in Chicago, IL and Los Angeles, CA. She attended Hollywood High School and Woodbury College, where she met her future husband Glenn. Their son Michael was born in 1952, followed by son Bob in 1954. The family moved to Sacramento in 1956, where Glenn and Joan ran a gift shop business for many years. The couple was active in their community, volunteering at their church as well as many local charities. Joan was warm and kind to everyone she met, turning strangers into friends and friends into family. She was deeply loved, and we will all miss her loving nature, her fun sense of humor, and her love of swans, puzzles, and flowers (especially roses). She will be affectionately remembered by her son Bob and daughter-in-law Christi, her grandchildren Alyse and Ryan, and her step-grandchildren Kelvin, Catrina, and Rachelle, as well as her extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by her husband Glenn and son Michael. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 at the American River Community Church, 3300 Walnut Ave, Carmichael, CA, beginning at 11 am. Joan was a lifelong donor of many charities. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations: the , Salvation Army, or American River Community Church. All is well, all is well Angels and men rejoice For tonight darkness fell Into the dawn of love's light

Joan Irene McConnell passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 30 in Fair Oaks, CA. She was 91. Born on August 9, 1928 to parents Alfred and Karoline Kley, Joan spent her early childhood in Chicago, IL and Los Angeles, CA. She attended Hollywood High School and Woodbury College, where she met her future husband Glenn. Their son Michael was born in 1952, followed by son Bob in 1954. The family moved to Sacramento in 1956, where Glenn and Joan ran a gift shop business for many years. The couple was active in their community, volunteering at their church as well as many local charities. Joan was warm and kind to everyone she met, turning strangers into friends and friends into family. She was deeply loved, and we will all miss her loving nature, her fun sense of humor, and her love of swans, puzzles, and flowers (especially roses). She will be affectionately remembered by her son Bob and daughter-in-law Christi, her grandchildren Alyse and Ryan, and her step-grandchildren Kelvin, Catrina, and Rachelle, as well as her extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by her husband Glenn and son Michael. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 at the American River Community Church, 3300 Walnut Ave, Carmichael, CA, beginning at 11 am. Joan was a lifelong donor of many charities. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations: the , Salvation Army, or American River Community Church. All is well, all is well Angels and men rejoice For tonight darkness fell Into the dawn of love's light Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.