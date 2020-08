Or Copy this URL to Share

A long time resident of Sacramento, CA leaving her beloved husband of 63 years William "Rocky" Jones, three children; Sharon, George, Carla, three grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. All are welcome for visitation on Saturday, Aug 22, 3-5 PM at Morgan Jones Chapel 4200 Broadway. Interment Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.



