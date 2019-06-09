Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie (Postle) Beitzel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(1939-2019) Joan Marie (Postle) Beitzel passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease on May 31, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her husband of 58 years, George, son Eric, daughter-in-law Lily Beitzel, grandchildren Chase and Titaree of Elk Grove and brother Don of Sacramento. Proceeded in death by her parents Margaret and Jim Postle of Sacramento and son Sheldon of San Francisco. Joan was born in Sacramento and attended elementary and high school there. She attended U.C. Davis graduating with a degree in psychology in 1960. She met her husband at Davis. They were married in 1960 and relocated to West Germany for years where her husband served in the U.S. Army. After completing military service they relocated to Woodland, CA. Joan was employed as a social worker for Yolo County. They later moved to Elk Grove where they built a home on Beitzel Ranch and had 2 sons, Eric and Sheldon. Joan was an active parent as a volunteer librarian and teacher's aide at Pleasant Grove Elementary School. She spent years teaching grade school students about animal life in the Consumnes River basin as well as baking a million cookies and cupcakes, cheering during countless soccer games and working at school fundraisers. She was a member of the Sacramento Dog Training Club as a certified track layer, and in animal rescue organizations. She cared for and board Project R.I.D.E. horses when they were off duty. She also had an Angora goat herd. She was cofounder of the Elk Grove Library Book Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin-Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828. Joan's request was to not have a formal memorial service. A private family service will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

