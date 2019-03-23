Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Meredith. View Sign

Most of us called and knew her as Joan Meredith. But her husband Bill Meredith, lovingly called her Joanie. Joan and Bill were reunited when she peacefully passed away on March 16, 2019. Joan was born in Chico, CA on October 4, 1933 to Cliff and Marguerite Stice. She was predeceased by her husband and parents; brothers, Lawrence and John Stice; and her sons, Michael and Shawn Gosney. Joan was a collector and a creator. Collecting antiques was her greatest joy. She was a long-time member of Gypsy Traders. Her other collections included but were not limited to dolls, teddy bears, Christmas ornaments and bird houses. Flower arranging,woodcarving, quilting and making wreaths were just a few of her creative activities. She also loved to grow flowers and tend to her bonsai garden. She will be missed by her sisters Laurene (Tom) Hyde and Judy (Jerry) Sullivan; daughter-in-law Kathy Gosney; grandsons Chris (Vicki) Gosney and Brian (Jasmine) Gosney; 5 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson; and nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunrise of Sacramento for taking care of Joan for the past 3 years. A private celebration of Joan's life will be held at a future date.

