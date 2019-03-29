Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Montez Phillips. View Sign

Joan Montez Phillips was born August 23, 1940 in Hope, Arkansas, the first of two daughters born to Luther and Allene Yokem Phillips. She passed away early on the morning of March 20, 2019 at her residence, Aegis Living, after a serious illness. She is survived by her sister, Brenda Phillips and several relatives living in Arkansas and Texas. Sadly, Joan and Brenda lost their father very early. Their mother moved to Northern California where Joan graduated from Fremont High School, Sunnyvale, CA and on to Bachelor and Graduate Degrees from San Jose State College, San Jose, CA. After two years in Turkey with the Peace Corps, Joan loved Turkey and their people. She visited frequently over the years and continued to take Turkish language classes. Joan worked as a teacher, social worker, and lastly an attorney. Joan completed her law degree while working full-time and was to end her long law career working for the DA's office in Butte County and the State of California, Sacramento, CA. Friends, animals, books, music and art were among her passions. Joan lived a great life and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on April 10, 2019 at Aegis Living, 4050 Walnut Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608.

