Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Oakes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born January 4, 1932 in San Francisco and passing away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Joan was born to James and Dorothea Owens and is survived by her children- Debbie (Steve Spencer), David, and Gary (Kathy); her sister Irene Pietsch; her niece Cindy and nephew Robbie; her grandchildren - Eric Bennett, Katie Knofler (Casey), Megan Moreno Oakes, Lindsey, Bobby (Haley), and her three great grandchildren - Lilly, Kai, and Ellie. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Phil, her son Peter, her brother-in-law Bob, grandson Ian and her daughter-in-law Cecilia. Joan attended Coloma Grammar School in Sacramento and Truckee High School. When her older children were in high school, she taught them to cook so she could go back to school and finish her college degree. She graduated with her BA from Sacramento State in education and received one of the last Lifetime Teaching Credentials. She met the love of her life, Phil, at Del Paso Manor School where she was a school secretary and he was a new teacher. They married in 1954 and resided in Loomis their entire marriage. During the summers the family would pack up and head to their family cabin at Wrights Lake. Without the luxury of electricity, running water or indoor plumbing, Joan learned to cook meals on a wood cook stove, washed clothes on a washboard, bathed the kids in the kitchen sink and along with Phil, trained their kids how to enjoy life without TV, radio or telephone. Her last two years of life were spent at Ohana Hospitality in Rancho Cordova where her wonderful care givers gave her lots of hugs and attention. She loved seeing her family and friends during their visits. She will be missed, but the family is happy to know she is now with her "Phil" once again. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 9th, from 12-2 pm at the Loomis Basin Community Park South. Bring your fond memories to share. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Born January 4, 1932 in San Francisco and passing away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Joan was born to James and Dorothea Owens and is survived by her children- Debbie (Steve Spencer), David, and Gary (Kathy); her sister Irene Pietsch; her niece Cindy and nephew Robbie; her grandchildren - Eric Bennett, Katie Knofler (Casey), Megan Moreno Oakes, Lindsey, Bobby (Haley), and her three great grandchildren - Lilly, Kai, and Ellie. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Phil, her son Peter, her brother-in-law Bob, grandson Ian and her daughter-in-law Cecilia. Joan attended Coloma Grammar School in Sacramento and Truckee High School. When her older children were in high school, she taught them to cook so she could go back to school and finish her college degree. She graduated with her BA from Sacramento State in education and received one of the last Lifetime Teaching Credentials. She met the love of her life, Phil, at Del Paso Manor School where she was a school secretary and he was a new teacher. They married in 1954 and resided in Loomis their entire marriage. During the summers the family would pack up and head to their family cabin at Wrights Lake. Without the luxury of electricity, running water or indoor plumbing, Joan learned to cook meals on a wood cook stove, washed clothes on a washboard, bathed the kids in the kitchen sink and along with Phil, trained their kids how to enjoy life without TV, radio or telephone. Her last two years of life were spent at Ohana Hospitality in Rancho Cordova where her wonderful care givers gave her lots of hugs and attention. She loved seeing her family and friends during their visits. She will be missed, but the family is happy to know she is now with her "Phil" once again. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 9th, from 12-2 pm at the Loomis Basin Community Park South. Bring your fond memories to share. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations