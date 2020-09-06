On Monday, August 31, 2020, Joan Roth passed away at the age of 86 in Sparks, Nevada. Joan "Jo" was born on June 6, 1934 in Gary, Indiana to Floyd and Lucille (Knauer) Pearman. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1952 and earned her nursing diploma from Methodist School of Nursing in Gary in 1955. Jo worked as a registered nurse for 42 years prior to her retirement in 1996. The majority of those years were spent living in Sacramento and working in the place she loved most, in Labor and Delivery Units with moms and babies. Jo was an avid reader who could always be found with her latest book in hand. She also loved traveling, camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She was a passionate sports fan who enjoyed watching a variety of professional and collegiate sports live and on TV, especially her beloved 49ers. Jo was preceded in death by her father, Floyd, mother, Lucille, and sisters Jeanne and Pat. She is survived by her loving partner of 45 years, Carol Gormley, her daughters Cathy Roth Norman (Fred), and Karen Roth (Kim), son Kurt Roth (Marla), granddaughters Kristen Scott (Scotty), Jennifer Roth, Caitlin Norman, and Madeline Roth and great grandson Reed Scott. A celebration of Jo's life will be planned at a later date.



