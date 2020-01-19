Joan (Jojo) was called home on December 22, 2019 at the age of 82. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Rauser and Marilee Rauser Miller (Kenny Miller) and her brother Willis Hinsz (Jeannette Hinsz). She was the beloved Grandma to Bryan Miller (Julie Taylor ), Wende Miller Hawkins (Rachael Udall ), and Dustin Miller (Megan Miller). She was Great Grandma to Hailee Hawkins, Marcus Hawkins and Zoey Udall. She was the aunt of Bryan Hinsz, Brent Hinsz, Amber Hinsz-Mendler and Kimberly Hinsz Bond. Jojo was blessed with a life filled with Friends and Family. She will forever be remembered for her fun spirit, her 49ers, her beautiful smile, her Love for God, and her Love for her family. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service at 2:00PM, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020