Joan Warren passed away at home on March 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. Her sense of humor was intact to the end, as was her love for her family, which was always her greatest joy. She was born March 2, 1932, in Sacramento, where she attended Sacramento High School. Joan graduated from Sacramento State College (CSUS) with a degree in business and was a member of the Buzz Club. She had an adventurous spirit and many wonderful travels to visit family around the world. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Jim, son and dtr-in-law, Jim and Naiyana and their children Joanna and Nathan, son and dtr-in-law John and Daisy and their children Andres and Antonio, son Dan and daughter Nancy. A memorial will be held at a later date at Carmichael Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020