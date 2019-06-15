Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Cozine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joann Cozine who was born on April 12, 1939, passed away June 10,2019 at the age of 80 years old in her own home. She fought a courageous battle for 9 months and stayed strong till the end. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William C Cozine Jr, daughter Christine, son Darin (kristine) and her 4 grandchildren, Miranda, Clayton, Sabrina and Abigail, who she loved with all her heart ! She loved spoiling them and taking care of them. Also survived by her sister Pat Potes and brother Norman (Jean). She was born and raised in Sacramento, CA and lived in the same home for over 55 years. She graduated from El Camino High school in 1957 and attended American River College where she met her husband. She worked as a bank operations manager of Central Valley National Bank for over 12 years. After raising her two children she later worked at Progressive Insurance company for a few years. She then worked at Arco Arena as an usher for Sacramento Kings and boy she loved her Kings and all the fans for 10 years! She also worked other events such as concerts . Also, she worked as a ticket taker at Cal Expo for 10 years enjoying all the people there and friends she made. She loved going bowling in her early years and going to sprint car races with her husband and friends back in the day! She loved to play pinochle with her friends. Joann's favorite colors were blue and pink. She loved to cook and bake everything. Especially at Christmas, all the cookies and food for family and neighbors and friends. She enjoyed going for coffee with frimds taking walks around the block and so much more with everyone. She enjoyed spending time at her family's cabin in Lake Tahoe every summer with her husband and children and other family and friends and later her grandkids. She enjoyed going to plays, going to the gym with her gym friends and other vacations such as Europe and China with her husband and friends. Many other trips as well. She loved to decorate at every holiday. You could always find a different wreathe on her front door for each occasion! She loved donating things to her breast cancer association. The highlight of my mom's enjoyment was her shopping! She loved to shop! "She was born to shop"!! Any deal at Macy's she could get she would. "She shopped till she dropped ", as the old saying goes!! She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it! Thank you Brenda Heng for being there. She truly loved you and your family with all her heart! Thank you to her close family that was always there and friends that supported her. Our mom will truly be missed. She was a caring, compassionate, loving, giving person and a devoted mom/ wife! At her request, no funeral services will be held. Any rememberances may be donated directly to a breast cancer organization of your choice! A celebration of life will be held at a later date! We love you mom!! Rip!! #cancersucks

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 15, 2019

