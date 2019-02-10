The Lord gave us JoAnn on October 14th, 1941 in PA. He took her home on December 15, 2018. She leaves behind the loving husband Joseph Juelch, daughter Susan Post, Son Thomas Juelch and 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on February 16, 2019 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 801 Figueroa St., Folsom, CA at 12:00. In lieu of flowers please make charitable contributions to the Shrine Hospital for Children or .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 10, 2019