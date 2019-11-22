She was born in Merced, CA to Bill and Bonnie Key. She grew up In Livingston, CA with her younger brother Bobby. She graduated from Livingston High School in 1982, Modesto JC, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She lived in Sacramento for about 30 years and was a language arts teacher at a Middle School. She was a coach's daughter and loved sports, loved the ocean, animals, crafts, classic rock, and Paul McCartney. JoAnn had a vivacious spirit, beautiful eyes, and an infectious smile. She will be missed. JoAnn is survived by her parents, her brother Robert Key & his wife Melissa, and her Aunt Brenda Miller. Donations may be made to the Friends of the Livingston Library, Sacramento Zoo Education Program or a . A Celebration of Life will be held on November 30.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019