Joanna Jensen passed in Sacramento on August 18, 2019. She was born in 1960 in San Diego to Danish parents Ernst Jensen and Ellen Mikkelsen and is survived by her partner Ken Coulter; brothers Earl and John; niece and nephews, Angela, Nick, and Douglas; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada and Denmark; and many friends. Growing up, Joanna lived with her family in the United States, Sweden, and Australia before settling in Denmark. As a young adult she returned to California. She enjoyed her family, friends, home, traveling, work, and life. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and retired in 2017 after working for over twenty years as an Environmental Scientist at the California Water Resources Control Board in Sacramento. Joanna's kind and loving spirit, her brightness, optimism, and positivity will always remain in the hearts of her family and friends. Passionate about nature and animals, over the years Joanna rescued many dogs and cats. Donations may be made in Joanna's name to the Sacramento SPCA for their Spay & Neuter Capacity Expansion Campaign.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2019