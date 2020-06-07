Joanne Irene Glaser
Joanne Glaser passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on June 3, 2020. She was born in Albany, California on April 22, 1938 and grew up in Stockton, CA. She made her home with her family in Sacramento. She is survived by her two sons, Jon and Mike Glaser, along with her four daughters, Julie McCoy, Lisa Grech, Georgia Adler, Shelly Wehner and their spouses. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, with another one on the way. Joanne worked for the San Juan Unified School District for 30 years. Her greatest passions were her faith and family. She loved a morning cup of coffee with a meditation, Bible studies with her friends, vacationing to Santa Cruz, cooking and gardening. She was a big supporter and advocate of breast cancer research. She was a devoted member of Town & Country Lutheran Church. The viewing will be held at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Ln., Sacramento, 95841 on Tuesday, June 9 between 1:00-4:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Town & Country Lutheran Church, 4049 Marconi Ave., Sacramento, 95821 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00am.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
