Joanne Jackson LaTona passed away May 31, 2019 in Sacramento. She was born February 12, 1923 in Sacramento County to Ralph James Jackson and Isabelle Compton Jackson. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Theodor Charles LaTona who she married in 1946. They had 35 wonderful years together living in Sacramento, California. Joanne graduated from San Jose State University where she received her teaching certificate and returned to Sacramento to teach at the old Marshall School prior to starting a family. Joanne was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority in collage and spent many years as a member of the Mercy Hospital Guild. She also enjoyed playing golf and bridge at Valley Hi Country Club for many years. Joanne is survived by her children Ted LaTona Jr., Jennifer Dean, Philip LaTona, and Jane LaTona; her grandchildren Nichole LaTona, Sarah Pozel, Jaime LaTona, Talia LaTona-Tequida, Josh Glenn, and Jolene Glenn; 2 great granddaughters; her brother John Jackson Sr., her cousin Marilee Bellotti, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sense of humor and caring spirit will be missed by all those who knew her. Joanne was laid to rest with her beloved husband Ted and many other family members at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento.

