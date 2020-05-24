Joanne Maurine Hebert, 87, a long-time resident of Galt, California, passed away May 08, 2020, at her daughter's home in Fair Oaks, California. Joanne was born September 25, 1932, in Lancaster, California, to John Tandy Redman and Colleen Proctor Redman Whitaker. She had one older brother, William Redman. During her childhood, the family moved between the states of California and Washington for her father's work. Having attended schools in both states, Joanne graduated from Sacramento City Highschool in 1950, where she served as editor of the school yearbook her senior year. While a student at Sacramento City College, Joanne met her future husband George Hebert whom she married in 1952. A mother of six children and homemaker, Joanne worked 25 years in the newspaper advertising industry. Over the course of her career, she worked at the Galt Herald, The Elk Grove Citizen, The Catholic Herald, and The Sacramento Bee. As an empty-nester, Joanne loved travelling and adventure from gliding over the Napa Valley and snorkeling in the Sea of Cortez to white water rafting in the Adirondacks in New York. She delighted in spoiling her family and friends with her amazing meals and baked goodies. She was a sports enthusiast who never missed a Sunday rooting for her favorite teams. An avid reader, Joanne always had a good book by her side. She was impassioned by her gardening and took pleasure in its seasonal changes. Communing with nature in her garden is where she found her bliss. Joanne is survived by her daughter Patricia Joan Hebert and husband Rainer M. Schwertschkow, son John Peter Hebert, and daughter Theresa Colleen Hebert. She leaves behind six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her older brother William Redman, 91, of Washington State. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband George Arthur Hebert (1982), her daughters Mary Catherine (1980), and Ruth Anne (2014), and son George Arthur Dominic. (2007). A family memorial will be held this summer at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, California.



