Joanne Manning, 81, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Billings Montana. Joanne was born April 26, 1937 in Riverside, California and lived most of her life in Sacramento. She was adopted by Elbert and Mabel Hatch shortly after birth. Joanne is survived by her four daughters Lori (Rick) Brown, Teri (Rich) Hallam, Jacki (Orrin) Joy, Cheri (Ken) Whelchel, and her grandchildren Kris Pometta, Kayla Carlson, Christina Gritsch and Noah Hallam and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson Roger Stewart, III. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial and tree planting will take place later in the Spring.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 3, 2019