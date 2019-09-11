Joanne Fay McCauley Gannon completed her life journey on August 15 at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her parents Lorry and Thelda Fay, husband Glenn McCauley, married 23 years and husband John Gannon, married 38 years. Survived by her brother, Tom Fay (Jane); sons Scott McCauley (Robin and grandson Ian), Matt McCauley (Brenda, grandsons Taylor, Benjamin and Zachary) and Jeff McCauley. Joanne was an avid Sacramento Kings fan, a season ticket holder for over 20 years. She loved Jazz, attending and volunteering at Sacramento Jazz festivals for over 35 years, often seen driving around in her golf cart showing off her grandsons. Joanne's involvement with her family and community was paramount in her life. From working in the school cafeteria, volunteering for Little League to owning and operating the Deli Barn with her mother and husband Glenn and Sons. She worked as a travel agent for many years, arranging vacation trips for family and friends. Always making time to attend grandson's soccer games, music performances and theatre events. Amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend, she will be missed by all. You lived a great life. Rest in Peace. Until we meet again LIVE LOVE LAUGH

