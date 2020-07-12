Joanne Morris

who teach us and guide us Who lead by example our purpose to love To describe Joanne (Joan) Patti Morris in one word, it would be elegance. Elegance with every graceful step in both countenance and character. Elegance with sharing warmth, compassion, and wit. Elegance with her spirit of eternal optimism and sunny disposition. Elegance while lifting the hearts of all who were fortunate to call her family or friend. Elegance while teaching by example our purpose to love. As a child, Joan tap danced in a room when unhappy to cheer herself. As an adult, she tap danced in a room to cheer others. Quick with a radiant smile, a giggle, and a brilliant sense of humor, Joan created a home where her family and friends felt more elegant because she was in the room. Elegance nurtured her. Born in Chicago, Illinois August 11, 1930, Joan soon moved to 125th Street in Manhattan, New York as a tiny tot. There, she attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart with her older sister Gloria. Three anecdotes from this time capsule illuminate her strengths of character: generosity, wisdom, and loyalty. The first story was shared by Viola, Joan's mother. Viola loved to recall how a remarkable spirit of generosity was strikingly evident within her daughter Joan's character even as a very young child. Given a couple of M&M'S from one of the Sisters at the Convent, Joan guarded these rare and treasured morsels in her tiny fist throughout the school day with the sole intention of kindly sharing these sweet treats to her beloved mother at days end. The second story came from Joan's recollection of seeing the Kennedy sisters arriving to school in a limousine. Although Joan and Gloria had a rockier road of travel to their 91st Street classroom, Joan chose to pave this journey in gold. And, as always, she chose to walk on the sunnier side of the street. Joanne mused, "We did not know we had less than the Kennedy girls, we all wore uniforms, so, to us, we all felt the same". The third story blends the past with the present and illuminates Joan's eternal youthful countenance and loyalty to her Italian heritage. Joan shared that the hallowed halls of the Convent located in Manhattanville were later graced by another Italian Glamorous Diva: Lady Gaga! Joan absolutely adored Lady Gaga! And, with joy, in 2018, she tap danced away the night in a wheelchair during a live Gaga performance which was ironically called the Joanne World Tour! Elegance defined her. With an eye for fashion and an instinct for beauty, Joan enjoyed a successful career in the fashion industry as a buyer for the prominent department store, Weinstocks. Her chic sense of style and sophistication might have been born from her Italian lineage. Her father's family built a successful garment factory in Manhattan. Occasional 'dress up' play dates with her Aunts sparked smiles and delight from young Joan who otherwise lived in the days of scarcity and want during the Great Depression. Struggle was her daily friend, however, as she tap danced her way down the sunny side of 125th Street. It was there that she learned how to bake the perfect apple pie while singing a happy tune. Elegance prompted her. As a young teen, Joan returned to her birthplace in Illinois with her family. It was there, as a young lady, she decided to accept a dare from a friend while working in the mailroom at the famed Carson Pirie Scott Department Store. The dare? Interview for the Executive Secretary position with one of the founding fathers of this Historic Chicago Landmark. The result? A rocket ship launch up the elevators from the mailroom to the executive floor filled with gleaming polished wood paneled desks and plush carpeting to work alongside highbrow Chicago executives. It was her perseverance and elegant ways that won this coveted position which would become Joan's daily routine. She quipped that she always wore a smile, a hat, and a pair of gloves to mask her trembling hands. And always, she kept a handy dictionary as her compass of confidence. Elegance grew a family. After moving to the West Coast with her sister Gloria, Joan met the love of her life in Sacramento, California. Leo Paul Morris wed the love of his life, Joanne Joyce Patti on June 19, 1954. A true love story, they grew together in bliss for 66 years. Born into this elegant home of love was David Paul Morris and Diane Gloria Morris. Joan is survived by her husband Leo, children David and Diane, sister Yvonne, and grandchildren Anthony and Allison. Now, since June 18, 2020, Joan rests in the heavenly arms of her mother Viola, father Fred, and sisters Gloria and Aileen. Joanne's legacy is her love of family. By example, she taught us that our purpose is to love one another. Until we meet again, we will practice the steps of her tap dance with loving care. And always, we will remember to dance on the sunny side of the street. That is where we will find our most elegant mother, wife, sister, and friend. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.



