Joanne Norris Sargeant was born on August 27, 1930 to Hazel and Homer Norris in Chicago, Illinois. The older sister to Raymond Norris. In the late 1930's the family relocated to Tuscon, AZ for a short time and moved to Southern and then Northern California, where Joanne remained for the rest of her life. A graduate of Inglewood High School Class of 1948, she went on to study at American River College and enjoyed a successful career as a Legal Secretary and then a Legal Assistant and Contracts Manager for the State of California, Department of Social Services. Always the classiest person in the room, she said that in her next life she'd be tall, blonde, and seductive, but to us she was already perfect. Joanne enjoyed a life full of travel, adventure, family, and friends. She loved reading, swimming, running, throwing dinner parties, music, and retail therapy. She volunteered at the Sacramento Traditional Jazz Festivals and Sacramento City Police Department. Mother to Kelley Sargeant Sherlock and Michael Sargeant. Aunt to Robyn Norris and Cindy Norris Rose. As the # 1 Grandmother to Heidi Dempsey, Ryan Herendeen, Joe Sargeant, Katherine Sargeant, Emily Sargeant, and Raquel Sargeant. Joanne enjoyed secret book clubs, playing dolls, cookie baking days, shopping trips, and long summer days at the pool with her grandchildren. "Dream A Little Dream of Me" sung by the Mamas and the Papas, and written by Ella Fitzgerald, was her favorite song. As we send Joanne on her next adventure, we keep this verse close in our hearts. Sweet dreams till sunbeams find you Sweet dreams that leave all worries behind you But in your dreams whatever they be Dream a little dream of me

