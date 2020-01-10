Joanne Swerdlow passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, surrounded by family at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Betty Melmit and sister Fran Diamond. Joanne leaves behind her four children, Larry, Richard (Jean), Alan (Maria), Robert (Trisa), and her beloved grandchildren Max and Sarah, and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was born in Minneapolis in 1929, and earned a BS degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota. Working as a medical reference librarian, she met her husband Ralph Swerdlow MD. Joanne worked as a public librarian and school librarian for many years, as well as for the State of California. She was passionate about literature and politics, and was an early advocate of the women's movement, one of the first members of the National Organization for Women. Her carefree enjoyment of living and great sense of fun will be missed by everyone who knew her. Rest in peace, Mom. All are welcome at a memorial service Sunday, January 12th at 3:00pm Home of Peace Cemetery, 6200 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento.

