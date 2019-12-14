Joanne Wares died peacefully at the age of 81 in Roseville, California on Dec. 11, 2019. She was born in Moline, Illinois; had a BA in English from Northeastern University; and worked for many years as a principal's office assistant at Tahoe Elementary School in Tahoe Park. After her retirement, she volunteered at two local libraries. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Thea and Tim Rood, and their children, Hadley and Nash, as well as her sister, Margaret Philhower and her six children. In lieu of a service, Joanne's ashes will be aerial scattered along the North Coast, near Anchor Bay, California, where she and her family enjoyed many happy vacations. Donations can also be made in her honor at the to support research into dementia.

