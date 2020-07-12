Joanne Winchell, nee Joanne Patricia Gliebe, a resident of Elk Grove for many years passed away peacefully on July 3 at the age of 87. She was a native Sacramentan born at Mercy Hospital on March 5, 1933. The daughter of longtime Sacramento residents George and Josephine Gliebe, she attended local schools, including St. Francis Grammar School, St. Francis High School, and Sacramento State University. She received her B.A. and teaching credential in 1955 and taught briefly in Sacramento prior to her marriage. While still in high school she met her future husband, James. They were married in Sacramento at St. Francis Church in 1957 at a ceremony performed by her two uncles, Franciscan priests Julius and Francis Gliebe. She and Jim moved briefly to Virginia where she taught grammar school while he finished law school. Upon his graduation, they returned to Sacramento and she ended her teaching career to become a full-time homemaker. Her children appreciated her tolerance for their antics and encouragement of their interests, especially in music and sports. She and her husband were longtime members of Valley Hi Country Club and avid golfers. As a lifelong resident of the Sacramento area, she fondly remembered the capital city when it really was a "little sleepy town on the river" with a population of 50,000, where there were four high schools, and where "everybody seemed to know everybody". She is survived by three children, daughter Mary of Camden, Maine; son Steve and his husband Sam of Rancho Mirage; son Chris and his wife Jana of Citrus Heights and grandson Nate, light of her life. She also leaves behind her brother- and sister-in-law Bob and Grace Winchell, as well as many nieces and nephews. She and her family are deeply grateful to the dedicated staff at Mercy McMahon Terrace who looked after her with loving care. Remembrances may be made to St. Francis High School, 5900 Elvas Avenue, Sacramento. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will be held privately by the family; they encourage you to send memories of their mother to jimjowinch@gmail.com. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.



