JoAnne Yvonne (Stahnke) Martin was born on February 19, 1932 in Mesa, AZ to Herbert and Lydia (Stille) Stahnke and named after her grandparents, Joseph and Anna Stille. Her brother, Jerry, was born three years later. JoAnne grew up in Tempe, AZ, milking scorpions and caring for her father's lab mice. In high school, she was an accomplished dancer, pianist, violinist, tennis player, and basketball player and was very involved in her church. She graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University with a BS in nursing. At college church youth group, she met and fell forever in love with William (Bill) Henry Martin. Once married, JoAnne used her love of nursing to finance Bill's medical schooling in St. Louis. They eventually landed in their beloved hometown, Red Bluff, CA. In addition to being a full-time mother of four, JoAnne was constantly active helping with the schools, organizing community events, serving as church organist for 40 years, gardening, and more. After her own children left home, she cared for grandchildren and many others. She also founded Lifeline in Tehama County. When Bill retired, the two of them embarked upon medical mission trips to remote parts of Thailand and India. They later moved to Elk Grove, CA to be closer to younger grandchildren, and there developed new friendships as well. As they were a team on the mission field, so they were in all of life. They led high school youth group, were Kiwanis Camp doctor and nurse, and were a song leader/pianist duo. Church and faith in Jesus Christ were at the center of their life together. JoAnne treasured her family and had many wonderful friendships. People may best remember her as the person behind the scenes who cared about people as individuals with sincere empathy. Through her example, she taught us grace, humility, humor, and unconditional love. JoAnne died on March 2, 2020 of a GI infection, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Her husband Bill preceded her in death on March 29, 2016. She will be missed and is survived by her children: Gary and Nancy Martin, Rick and Judy Spencer, Don and Linda Ramirez, and Don and Karen Clark; grandchildren: Kelly, Eric, Amy and husband Nick, Katie and fiancé Aaron, Julie, Will, Laura, Christian, Lexie, Elle, Sally, and James; great grandchildren: Ashton, Tina, Angelo, and Ricky; and very close cousins Kim and Kathee Stahnke. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to do something to help someone, plant a flower, or make a memorial donation to RBJUHSD: Scholarships; Red Bluff Joint Union High School District; 1525 Douglas St.; Red Bluff, CA 96080. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service on Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 pm. Please RSVP to

