Quim (Jack) Pires passed away peacefully on the morning of July 4th, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on the Island of Brava, Cabo Verde, Township of Nossa Senhora do Monte, Village of Tomé Barrás on February 9th (recorded 22nd) 1938 to Joao Francisco Pires and Maria DeBarros Pires. He leaves behind his Wife Victoria of 57 years of marriage, his three Daughters (Theresa [Fred], Beatriz, Maria [Lawrence]), his son Johnny [Claudette], 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, his brother Abel Pires; preceded in death, his brother Antonio Pires [Madelyn], his sister Anna Santos; and many, many Nieces and Nephews, and so many wonderful Friends and Family that can't be counted. Quim immigrated to Brooklyn, New York in 1958 and became a U.S. Citizen on May 2nd, 1961. He married his gift from GOD, the love of his life, Victoria Leça [Lessa] on February 9th, 1963 at Nossa Senhora do Monte in the Catholic Diocese of Cabo Verde. From Brooklyn they moved to San Francisco, Ca in 1964 and then finally settled in Sacramento, Ca in 1965 where he lived 50+ years in Oak Park. He retired from Exxon Shipping Company in 1995 after 25 years of service as a Fleet Chef; this is where he grew his love for cooking and sharing his talent of making fabulous meals for his crew members, family, and so many friends. He loved having family and friends over where he shared an abundance of food and drink. J He lived a great and glorious life, and Our Heavenly and merciful Father called him on his date and time, and he will be deeply missed by all. Thank you for letting us have him for so long. Quim was truly a Father for so many of us! May he rest in peace and perpetual light shine upon him.



