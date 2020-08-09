Joe Horyza's secret to life: make moments count. He pursued a joie de vivre, a term that should be emblazoned with his likeness, by including others, sustaining, and promoting deep connections with friends and familyall with a one-of-a-kind twinkle in his eye and enthusiasm that made him outstanding. Born in Superior, Wisconsin in 1933 and raised in a small lumber-town, Goodman, Wisconsin, Joe maintained loving friendships there throughout his life, attending its 100th anniversary, where he ensured he procured a set of original company currency. He is the oldest of five siblings: Jean, Judy (deceased), John (deceased), and Julie. In 1950, after his father's death, his mother, Astrid, moved the family to Folsom, where he graduated from Folsom High in 1951. Soon after, he married his lifetime love, forever barometer, and gambling partner, Joyce Kyburz in 1953. Joe was drafted and served in the Korean War. He moved to Rancho Cordova in 1961, where he taught PE, coached basketball, and served as was the athletic director at Mills Jr. High School for 25 years. He began a tax practice, which would span over 35 years. His clients were always especially important to him and became part of his family. Joe spent 15 years on the board of directors for the Cal Poly Men's Physical Education Workshop, where he served as Director in 1980 and 1981. The program was without precedent nationally and continues to thrive to this day. In 1987, he and Joyce moved to Fair Oaks, where Joe became consistently active with the Fair Oaks Rotary through 2019. He thoroughly enjoyed volunteering and the friends he made during his years in Rotary. Joe will always be known for his love of basketball. He played in high school, adult rec teams, and senior games. He coached at Mills from 1961-1980, leading the school to 270 victories. He also coached the Rancho Cordova team that won the silver medal in the Fireman's Olympics in 1972. While in his fifties he played in many senior games always coming home with medals. Joe was over-the-moon when Sacramento got their first NBA team and was a proud season ticket holder for nearly 30 years. Joe valued his family. He was Santa (and will always be Santa, for generations of family). He generously organized the first, and only, Anderson family reunion, uniting cousins and creating unmatchable memories. In 1975, Joe bought "The Cabin" so that he could have everyone there with him for decades: playing cribbage, backgammon, horseshoes, frisbee golf, fishing, "improving the river," hiking to Mother Earth, and cooking over an open fire. Everyone was there and everyone wanted to be. He is survived by his wife Joyce, son Joe, and daughter Jennifer. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jacqueline, Monique, Luigi, Bella and his three great grandchildren, Olivia, John and Ethan. In addition, Joe had many nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws that he adored and loved very much. We will always benefit from your life and we will always wish you were here. We love you, Joe. Your Family Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fair Oaks Rotary Foundation PO Box 236, Fair Oaks, CA 95628



