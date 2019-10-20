Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Jefferson. View Sign Service Information Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento 6100 Stockton Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95824 (916)-421-1171 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Eddie Jefferson, 83, of Sacramento, passed away on Friday October 11, 2019. Joe was born in Columbus, Arkansas to Jim Jefferson and Aloyise (Johnson) Jefferson on March 6, 1936. He spent parts of his youth in Columbus and Racine, WI, where he worked in a foundry. A proud Air Force Vet, he first enlisted in the service in 1955 and retired 20 years later. He worked as an automotive and supply tech sergeant. During his time in the service, he was stationed in many far away places, including K.I. Sawyer AFB, Marquette, Michigan; Oxnard Air Base, Oxnard California; The Bering Strait, Alaska; Mather AFB, Sacramento, Ca; Korat, Thailand; Yokota AFB, Japan; Clark AFB, Philippines Islands; and his final base Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM. He married Georgia (Hindman) Jefferson in 1957 and the union produced 5 children, 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild. In 1975, the Jefferson Family settled on Rotherton Way in South Sacramento. After retirement, Joe graduated from Consumes River College in Sacramento, where he earned with an associates degree in automotive technology. He worked as a mechanic and truck driver for George Hall Trucking in Sacramento. Eventually, Joe formed his own company Jeff-or-Son Trucking. He retired for good in 1997. Joe is preceded in death by his daughters Regina (Jefferson) Grant and Gwendolyn Jefferson, as well as parents and siblings. Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Georgia Jefferson; children, Myron Jefferson, Latonya Jefferson, and Lori Jefferson Sparks, and husband Maurice Sparks; grandchild Annjanett Jefferson and her partner Jeff Burgess; great-grandchild Dominic Burgess; and a host of extended family and friends. He will be missed very much. The Jefferson Family will receive visitors at a viewing service on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95824. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11am at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95824. Burial with full military honors will follow at a later date at the Sacramento Valley Memorial Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

