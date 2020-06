Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe P Lopez, age 86, of Orangevale, California Passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Joe was born on September 30, 1933. Joe is survived by his children Kathryn Jones, Patricia Adair and Edward Lopez, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 1 brother and 7 sisters. He is forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed.



