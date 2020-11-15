Joe George Ramirez

August 27, 1931 - November 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - Joe passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Sacramento to Damiana Ramirez and Encarnacion Ramirez. He graduated from Lincoln Elementary and Sacramento High School. Joe spent his 21st birthday at Camp San Luis Obispo, then he was off to Korea.

He left behind, Sunny, his blushing bride of 65 years and his brother Frank.

Preceding him in death was his son, Richard, brothers, Manuel, Corky, Ray and Bob and Nephew Tony.

Joe worked 36 years at McClellan.

Visitation and Rosary will be held Tuesday 11/17 from 5-8PM at St. Mary Funeral Center, Sacramento and Funeral Mass will be held Wed 11/18 at 10:00AM also at St. Mary with the committal to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Covid State Guidelines and limits will be followed, Masks required.





