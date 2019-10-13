Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Yeung. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Mortuary 3939 Fruitridge Road Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-732-2026 Funeral service 10:00 AM East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Mortuary 3939 Fruitridge Road Sacramento , CA 95820 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Yolo County farmer Joe Yeung passed away on October 6, 2019, at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Stella; 3 children, Rosa, Richard and Raymond, and their spouses; sister Esther and her husband; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 7 nephews; and 5 nieces. Joe was born in China in 1927 and immigrated to the United States in 1948. He was a decorated war veteran and served in the Korean War in the Intelligence Unit from 1950-1953. Joe met Stella Siu in Hong Kong during a 30-day leave from the Army. They were married in 1955 and returned to the Sacramento area to start their life together. Before being drafted, Joe worked as a dishwasher in his father's restaurant, then as a farmhand in the pear orchards on the Lum Bun Farm in Walnut Grove. While working there, he realized his true passion for farming and dedicated the remainder of his life to it. Joe rented his first piece of ground from Henry Amen in the Elkhorn area of West Sacramento and continued to grow his operation throughout Yolo County. He worked toward owning land of his own and developed a successful business, which was later taken over by his two sons and is still being run today by his two granddaughters. Joe's greatest pride was his family and he was never happier than when he was spending time with his grandchildren and, especially, his great grandchildren. One of his greatest accomplishments was to live long enough to experience the joy of meeting the fourth generation. In addition to his family and his farm, Joe participated heavily in numerous Chinese Associations in Sacramento and San Francisco. He was also a dedicated member of Chung Mei Post 8358 and a longtime member of the Farm Bureau. Joe was a hard-working, kind and honest man who will be forever missed. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., October 18, 2019 at East Lawn, Andrews & Greilich Mortuary, 3939 Fruitridge Road, in Sacramento. A reception will follow at Fat's Catering & Banquet Facility, 1015 Front Street, in Old Sacramento.

Longtime Yolo County farmer Joe Yeung passed away on October 6, 2019, at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Stella; 3 children, Rosa, Richard and Raymond, and their spouses; sister Esther and her husband; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 7 nephews; and 5 nieces. Joe was born in China in 1927 and immigrated to the United States in 1948. He was a decorated war veteran and served in the Korean War in the Intelligence Unit from 1950-1953. Joe met Stella Siu in Hong Kong during a 30-day leave from the Army. They were married in 1955 and returned to the Sacramento area to start their life together. Before being drafted, Joe worked as a dishwasher in his father's restaurant, then as a farmhand in the pear orchards on the Lum Bun Farm in Walnut Grove. While working there, he realized his true passion for farming and dedicated the remainder of his life to it. Joe rented his first piece of ground from Henry Amen in the Elkhorn area of West Sacramento and continued to grow his operation throughout Yolo County. He worked toward owning land of his own and developed a successful business, which was later taken over by his two sons and is still being run today by his two granddaughters. Joe's greatest pride was his family and he was never happier than when he was spending time with his grandchildren and, especially, his great grandchildren. One of his greatest accomplishments was to live long enough to experience the joy of meeting the fourth generation. In addition to his family and his farm, Joe participated heavily in numerous Chinese Associations in Sacramento and San Francisco. He was also a dedicated member of Chung Mei Post 8358 and a longtime member of the Farm Bureau. Joe was a hard-working, kind and honest man who will be forever missed. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., October 18, 2019 at East Lawn, Andrews & Greilich Mortuary, 3939 Fruitridge Road, in Sacramento. A reception will follow at Fat's Catering & Banquet Facility, 1015 Front Street, in Old Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.