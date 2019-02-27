Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joeann (Kedzior) Kirkpatrick. View Sign

After a long courageous battle with cancer, died in her home with her loving husband Dale at her side. Born in Buffalo, New York, Joeann moved to California at the age of 25 yrs., working for the Loreal Professional line. She went on to become their Western United States Manager, training thousands of hair professionals helping them to advance in their career while earning their greatest respect. Joeann loved hockey, good wine and rock and roll. But her greatest passion was for her Afghan dogs. She was a known supporter of the Afghan rescue program. But it is her enormous heart, her class and 'stunning' beauty that will be forever imprinted on the minds of all those that knew her. Joeann will be deeply missed and forever loved. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday 28 February, 2019, 10:00 am at the Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery located at the corner of Green Valley and Bass Lake Roads, Rescue, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close