After a long courageous battle with cancer, died in her home with her loving husband Dale at her side. Born in Buffalo, New York, Joeann moved to California at the age of 25 yrs., working for the Loreal Professional line. She went on to become their Western United States Manager, training thousands of hair professionals helping them to advance in their career while earning their greatest respect. Joeann loved hockey, good wine and rock and roll. But her greatest passion was for her Afghan dogs. She was a known supporter of the Afghan rescue program. But it is her enormous heart, her class and 'stunning' beauty that will be forever imprinted on the minds of all those that knew her. Joeann will be deeply missed and forever loved. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday 28 February, 2019, 10:00 am at the Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery located at the corner of Green Valley and Bass Lake Roads, Rescue, CA.

