Joel Jaspin passed away on October 1, 2019 after 76 fulfilling years of life. Born in Mineola, New York on January 27, 1943, he loved baseball and the NY Yankees. He graduated from Albright College, where he met Patricia Barr, his wife of 53 years. He earned a Master's degree from Rutgers Graduate School of Social Work in 1967. They moved to the College Greens neighborhood in Sacramento in 1970 where they raised two children. Joel moved from being a social worker for UC Davis Medical Center to being a general contractor, and later worked building self-help, sweat equity housing. He loved building things, puzzles, and his senior softball league. He and Pat had many adventures traveling abroad and Joel forever loved to tell stories about those and other life adventures. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Pat and children, Mike Jaspin (Robi) of Portland, Oregon and Becky McIntire (David) of Ontonagon, Michigan, grandchildren Tatyana, Ashley, Maya, his brother Elliot Jaspin (Jo), and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on October 7th at 11:30 a.m. at Home of Peace, 6200 Stockton Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in Joel's name.

