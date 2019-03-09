Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel R. Sheehan. View Sign

A very adored father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019, after a long decline in health. Joe was born on September 16, 1933 in Sacramento to Parker and Eva (Dieudonne) Sheehan, twenty minutes before his twin sister Joan. He was raised on H Street, in a simpler time, with McKinley Park and Sutter's Fort as playgrounds. He graduated from St. Francis Grammar School and Christian Brothers High School (class of 1951), where he lettered in basketball and baseball. Joe served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married the former Sue Mayhood in 1956 and proudly raised his family in East Sacramento, with unconditional love and a strong Catholic faith. Grandpa Joe enjoyed playing golf, supporting his grandchildren in all their activities from sports to the theater, and razzing friends and strangers alike. Joe was predeceased by his parents, as well as siblings Ned Sheehan, Maryella Smith, Pat Bishop, and Betty Ann Christie. He is survived by his daughter Debbie Cairns (Dan) and son Pete Sheehan (Shelley), grandchildren Daniel, Patrick, and Erin Cairns and Matthew, Nicholas, and Sarah Sheehan. He is also survived by his twin sister Joan Stich, companion Marian Sorenson, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 15th at 3:00 pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Church located at 5057 Cottage Way in Carmichael, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to Christian Brothers High School, St. Francis High School, or Jesuit High School. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons

