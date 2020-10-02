1/1
John Adams-Handy
John Adams-Handy was born on July 13, 1957 to Joe and Josephine Handy. He is survived by his mother and his three siblings: Susan, Gina, and Billy. As a young man, John met the love of his life, Anita, and they married in 1980. He worked for 40 years of his life in the pool product industry. He considered his pool industry friends his family. John is survived by his five biological children, Ryan, Amanda, Gracie, Evan, and Spencer, and Tim, who he considered a son. John loved his children so much. He was surrounded by them all, and by his best friend, Gregg, on the day he died, September 28, 2020. These are the words John wanted to be remembered by after his passing: "I might be gone, but my prayers will always be with you. I hope you are having a fun and great day. Trust God, and He will always make it great. Love and Happiness." A memorial service in his honor will be held on October 10th at Cool Community Church.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 2, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
