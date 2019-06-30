Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Allen Jumper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Allen Jumper was born on August 2, 1944 in Ajo, Arizona. He passed peacefully into heaven on June 20, 2019, at the age of 74. He lived most of his life in Sacramento, where he attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Armstrong High School in 1963. John served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1967 on the U.S.S. Gearing. John was best known for his love of being outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing, and his love of sports, particularly the Oakland Athletics. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Preceding him in death were his mother and father, Val and Mary Jumper; his siblings, Valerie Bedford, Thomas (Tom) Jumper and James (Jim) Jumper, his nephew Jeffrey Bedford and other loved family members. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Jumper; children, Stacy Hernandez, Kerri Riffle (Steve), Stefanie Jumper, and Kalyn Hinton (Grant); seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; the mother of his children, Sandra Jumper; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW Hall, 905 Drever Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691, on Wednesday, July 3rd from 3:30-6:00 p.m.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019

