John Anson Combes passed away peacefully Friday January 10th. He was born March 13, 1934 in Albany New York to Charles and Muriel Combes. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1958 with a Bachelor degree in Forrest Management. John spent his whole career with the US Department of Agriculture - Forrest Service. His career took him to Washington State, Oregon, Colorado, Montana and Washington DC where he retired in 1995. He moved to Lincoln Hills Sun City, CA with his wife Norma E Combes in 2003. He loved life and it showed in everything he did. John had many hobbies but he was most proud of the Lincoln Hills Astronomy Club which he was a founding member of. He is survived by his wife Norma Combes and his children Brian (Sherene) and Wesley (Sarah) and daughter Martha (Dan) Gorman and grandchildren Cordell and RaeLee. There will be a private service on January 17th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to Sierra College Dept of Astronomy, The Nature Conservancy and Lowell Observatory.

