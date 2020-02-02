Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anthony Caicchiolo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With broken hearts we said goodbye to John Anthony Caicchiolo after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on January 28, 2020. Born and raised in Clairton, PA on February 5, 1944, he was the only child and is predeceased by his father, Antonio, and mother, Lucia. John is survived by his loving wife, Mary, who cared for him until the end, his children Julia (James), Stephanie and Christopher. He was the loving Grampie to Alexandra, Toula, Matthew and Antonios and cherished donut eating Great-Grandpa to Josie, as well as relatives in Pennsylvania and Italy. John was a graduate of Washington and Jefferson College in 1966, soon after enlisting in the Air Force to serve his country. He went through Officer Training in Texas, Navigation Training at Mather AFB and F4 Training at Davis-Monthan becoming a career navigator doing a tour in the Viet Nam War. Military life took John and his family to Mtn Home AFB in ID, Lakenheath RAF in England, the Pentagon and back to Mather AFB where he retired as a Lt Colonel in 1986. After his retirement John began a career in urban planning for the repurposing of closed military facilities. His compassion for others lead him to volunteer later in life which included tutoring, foodbanks and tax preparations. He loved learning and continued personal education classes throughout his adult life. His hobbies included wood working, model railroading, gardening, wine and travel. John was a calm and steady presence who touched the lives of many. He was not ready to leave us but cancer did not leave him that option. At his request there will not be a funeral or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sacramento Food Bank

With broken hearts we said goodbye to John Anthony Caicchiolo after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on January 28, 2020. Born and raised in Clairton, PA on February 5, 1944, he was the only child and is predeceased by his father, Antonio, and mother, Lucia. John is survived by his loving wife, Mary, who cared for him until the end, his children Julia (James), Stephanie and Christopher. He was the loving Grampie to Alexandra, Toula, Matthew and Antonios and cherished donut eating Great-Grandpa to Josie, as well as relatives in Pennsylvania and Italy. John was a graduate of Washington and Jefferson College in 1966, soon after enlisting in the Air Force to serve his country. He went through Officer Training in Texas, Navigation Training at Mather AFB and F4 Training at Davis-Monthan becoming a career navigator doing a tour in the Viet Nam War. Military life took John and his family to Mtn Home AFB in ID, Lakenheath RAF in England, the Pentagon and back to Mather AFB where he retired as a Lt Colonel in 1986. After his retirement John began a career in urban planning for the repurposing of closed military facilities. His compassion for others lead him to volunteer later in life which included tutoring, foodbanks and tax preparations. He loved learning and continued personal education classes throughout his adult life. His hobbies included wood working, model railroading, gardening, wine and travel. John was a calm and steady presence who touched the lives of many. He was not ready to leave us but cancer did not leave him that option. At his request there will not be a funeral or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sacramento Food Bank https://www.sacramentofoodbank.org/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close