Jack Mattice passed away June 11, 2019 at his home in Roseville, California. He was 90 years old. The last of nine children, Jack was born on August 24, 1928 in Paullina, Iowa to Ralph and Ida Mattice. He loved to sing and his mother used to say that she knew when Jack was up in the morning because she could hear him singing. Growing up, he was always at the top of his class. Jack loved tests but hated homework (and so often did not do it). At age 14, he and his parents moved to California. He was drafted into the Army in the fall of 1950 and was stationed in Germany. As he would say, although it cost him two years of his life, he got to tour Europe and see many amazing places thanks to Uncle Sam. He particularly raved about the Blue Grotto on the coast of Capri. In 1957, he met the love of his life, Dorothy, or "Dottie" through friends. It was a whirlwind romance and they were married by July. With her support, he went back to school and received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Los Angeles State College. While he and Dottie were raising two young daughters, Kathleen and Laura, Jack went to school at night to earn his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southern California. Jack worked for Aerojet and in 1973 was transferred to northern California, where the family settled in Roseville. Among other things, this move gave him the opportunity to indulge much more frequently in one of his favorite pastimes, fishing! He retired in 1990 and he and Dottie spent the better part of the next two decades travelling in their Lazy Daze motorhome. With Dottie as his co-pilot, their adventures knew no bounds. When they weren't on the road, Jack loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Whether picking them up from school or taking them to the park, he was happy being their Granddad. Family was always most important to him, and he loved reunions with his siblings, visits with his in-laws, getaways with his friends, and vacations or any time spent with his three girls. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Ruby (Boom), Roy, Ralph, Orval, Wally, Ruth (Gayhart), Paul, and Dorothy (Brase), and his son-in-law, Michael Hunter. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dottie, daughters, Kathleen Alves and Laura Hunter, his son-in-law Sam Alves, his grandson Cameron Alves, his granddaughter Stacey Alves, and his great grandson Broden Hill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Rose Catholic Church, 615 Vine Ave. Roseville, CA 95678.

