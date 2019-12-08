Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Babich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Stephen Babich passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on December 26, 1928 to Antone and Madeline Babich in Sacramento. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Babich; son Anton (Tony) Babich and daughter-in-law Tamara-Kay Babich and grandchildren Mollie, Dominick and Genevieve; son Stephen Babich and daughter-in-law Ilona Babich; grandson Erik Babich; and sister Rosemary (Babich) Machado. He was pre-deceased by his sisters Madeline (Babich) Magaletti and Antonette (Babich) Christiansen. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. John graduated from McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College. He also attended CSU Sacramento and CSU Los Angeles. John was employed by SMUD in 1946 in their purchasing department. During the Korean War, his Air National Guard Squadron was activated in December 1951 and he served as a Staff Sergeant at a radar station situated on top of Mount Tamalpais. Upon discharge, he returned to SMUD and later took a position with the State of California, Department of General Services in their Purchasing Division as a buyer. In 1959, he transferred to Los Angeles and managed the Los Angeles branch office. While in Southern California, John met Kathleen in San Pedro and they married in 1961. They lived in Arcadia until 1968 when John was transferred back to Sacramento and promoted to the Purchasing Manager position. In 1970, John became the Deputy Director of the Department of General Services in charge of the State's procurement program. He held this position for more than 22 years until his retirement in 1992. While in state service, John served on the Prison Industry Authority, Board of Directors from 1989 to 1992. His community involvement included starting up the Sierra Oaks Soccer Club in 1972, which he managed through 1977. Back at home, John enjoyed working in the yard like his father, tending to his prized apricot, grapefruit and tangerine trees. John was an avid reader, his favorite publication being The Wall Street Journal. John was a big sports fan. In his youth, he would walk from his home on 15th St to Edmonds Field in Land Park to watch the Sacramento Solons. While living in Los Angeles, John became a big Dodgers fan during the Sandy Koufax era. In his later years, the Sacramento Kings became one of his favorite teams. John was a devoted husband who enjoyed taking long evening walks with his wife Kathleen. They enjoyed visiting family and friends up and down the West Coast, and spending quiet time at home with the family. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and their many extracurricular activities over the years. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Private services were held for the family in Southern California. Remembrances can be made to the , , or a .

