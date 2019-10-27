Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Benson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Lovert Benson, a Retired US Army soldier, loving husband, father of five children, a daughter in-law and two son in-laws. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, and of two great-grandchildren, his sisters, cousins, nephews and nieces. John was born in Wetumpka Alabama on February 24, 1942 to Thomas and Mary Benson. John passed away on October 9, 2019, he was 77. A 30-year Army veteran, John earned several medals including the Army Service ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Three Campaign Stars, Overseas Service Bars, and Bronze Star. During his years in the Army, John was stationed in Deol, France, Stuttgart and Heilbronn, Germany, SHAPE, Belgium, Ft. Ord and Presidio of San Francisco, California and Ft. Bliss, Texas. John worked for TSA for 8 years, and the Sacramento Bee where he retired after 13 years of service. John also enjoyed some college ball, especially his favorite team the University of Alabama. He was also an avid 49ers fan. In his spare time, John enjoyed carpentry and watching westerns. The Benson Family would like to thank the Cancer Unit at Sutter Medical Center, and Woodside Care Center of Sacramento. John will receive a Full Honor Military ceremony on November 4th, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, California. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to BoysTown in remembrance of our beloved John.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019

